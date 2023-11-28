The Miami Heat (10-7) have seven players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) at Kaseya Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Heat suffered a 112-97 loss to the Nets. In the Heat's loss, Caleb Martin led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 7.3 3.1 1.7 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.7 10.4 3.9 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 20.7 5 4 Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Thumb 14.5 2.7 2.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Questionable (Achilles), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

