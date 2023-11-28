How to Watch the Heat vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.
- The Heat put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (117.5).
- Miami has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than away (109), but also concede more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.2).
- The Heat pick up two more assists per game at home (27) than away (25).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Back
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Ankle
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
