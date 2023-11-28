The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Heat put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (117.5).

Miami has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than away (109), but also concede more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.2).

Miami is allowing more points at home (109.4 per game) than away (107.2).

The Heat pick up two more assists per game at home (27) than away (25).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries