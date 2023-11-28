Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks meet at Kaseya Center on Tuesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -110)

The 22.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Tuesday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Adebayo has dished out 3.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 23.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 2.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of five is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Butler has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Butler's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Kyle Lowry is putting up 8.6 points per game this season, 1.9 less than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -112) 11.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143)

The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 25.6 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Tuesday (26.5).

He has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Tuesday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.