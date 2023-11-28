High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hernando County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Springstead HS at Weeki Wachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lecanto High School at Central High School - Brooksville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy at the Lakes High School at Hernando Christian Academy