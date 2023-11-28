Can we expect Jonah Gadjovich finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich stats and insights

Gadjovich is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Gadjovich has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

