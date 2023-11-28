The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-97 loss against the Nets, Lowry tallied nine points, four assists and two steals.

Now let's dig into Lowry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.6 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.3 PRA -- 17.1 18.9 PR -- 12.7 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

Lowry is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lowry's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 98.8.

The Bucks are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bucks give up 25.9 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have given up 13.1 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 28 8 4 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.