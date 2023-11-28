Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Leon County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chiles High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on November 28
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mosley High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
