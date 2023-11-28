Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Manatee County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
