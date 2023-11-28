The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) and Florida Panthers (13-7-1) play at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 5-0 win against the Ottawa Senators.

In the last 10 contests for the Panthers (7-3-0), their offense has scored 32 goals while their defense has given up 22 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (23.5%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-150)

Maple Leafs (-150) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (13-7-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Florida has earned 13 points (6-1-1) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 13 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 9-6-1 (19 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3 19th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 9th 31.9 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 5th 26.79% Power Play % 18.31% 22nd 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

