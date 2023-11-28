The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:25 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in three of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 10 18 Points 6 3 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.