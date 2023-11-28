How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 345th.
- The Hurricanes average 16.8 more points per game (89.0) than the Wildcats give up (72.2).
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).
- The Hurricanes gave up more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.