The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 345th.

The Hurricanes average 16.8 more points per game (89.0) than the Wildcats give up (72.2).

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).

The Hurricanes gave up more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule