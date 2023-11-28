Tuesday's contest at Rupp Arena has the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 85-79 win for Kentucky, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.6)

Kentucky (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 2-1-0. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Hurricanes' games have gone over.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 89 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 72.6 per contest, 211th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) averages 32.6 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of its opponents.

Miami (FL) connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 45.8% from deep (first in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 27%.

Miami (FL) has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.4 (206th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (85th in college basketball).

