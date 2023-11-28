Betting on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, featuring all six contests across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -130 to score

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 20 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) -110 to score

Capitals vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27

10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 17 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Lightning

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 20 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Lightning

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 MacKinnon's stats: 7 goals in 20 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +115 to score

Rangers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Kreider's stats: 13 goals in 19 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 20 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +130 to score

Rangers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Panarin's stats: 11 goals in 19 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +135 to score

Avalanche vs. Lightning

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Nichushkin's stats: 9 goals in 20 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score

Senators vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 16 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +150 to score

Sabres vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 Skinner's stats: 10 goals in 21 games

