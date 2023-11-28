Can we count on Nick Cousins scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

  • Cousins has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Cousins has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:15 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:54 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

