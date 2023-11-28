Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
Can we count on Nick Cousins scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- Cousins has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- Cousins has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
