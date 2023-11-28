Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Niko Mikkola score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
