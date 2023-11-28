On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Oliver Ekman-Larsson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • In five of 21 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:59 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:22 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:37 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 23:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

