Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Palm Beach County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atlantic Chistian Academy at Glades Day High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cardinal Newman High School