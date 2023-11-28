Currently, the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed Matt Murray G Out Hip Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

With 63 goals (three per game), the Panthers have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Florida has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 55 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +8, they are 11th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-150) Panthers (+125) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.