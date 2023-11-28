Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 28
Currently, the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- With 63 goals (three per game), the Panthers have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Florida has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 55 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +8, they are 11th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the league.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Panthers (+125)
|6.5
