How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) will host the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) on Tuesday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a loss and the Panthers off a victory.
The Panthers' game against the Maple Leafs will air on ESPN+ and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|3-1 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 55 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is sixth in the league.
- With 63 goals (three per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|21
|15
|12
|27
|8
|11
|43.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|18
|6
|14
|20
|11
|18
|54.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|21
|3
|15
|18
|20
|9
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|21
|9
|7
|16
|13
|13
|38.1%
|Evan Rodrigues
|21
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|23.1%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 19th in goals against, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|19
|12
|15
|27
|10
|13
|12.5%
|Auston Matthews
|19
|14
|7
|21
|11
|22
|49.8%
|John Tavares
|19
|7
|13
|20
|9
|13
|61.5%
|Mitchell Marner
|19
|5
|15
|20
|14
|14
|0%
|Morgan Rielly
|19
|3
|13
|16
|19
|8
|-
