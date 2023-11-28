The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) will host the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) on Tuesday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a loss and the Panthers off a victory.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-1 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 55 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is sixth in the league.

With 63 goals (three per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 21 15 12 27 8 11 43.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 18 6 14 20 11 18 54.2% Matthew Tkachuk 21 3 15 18 20 9 50% Carter Verhaeghe 21 9 7 16 13 13 38.1% Evan Rodrigues 21 3 10 13 7 4 23.1%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 19th in goals against, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players