Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) and the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) at Scotiabank Arena sees the Maple Leafs favored at home (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Panthers (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

In the 17 times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-8 in those games.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in three of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

Toronto is 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Florida has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 7-3-0 6.5 3.60 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 3.60 5 20.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.20 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.20 2.20 8 23.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

