Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Maple Leafs' William Nylander and the Panthers' Sam Reinhart.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart's 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 matchups give him 27 points on the season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a top contributor for Florida, with 20 total points this season. In 18 games, he has scored six goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points, courtesy of three goals (sixth on team) and 15 assists (first).

In the crease, Florida's Anthony Stolarz is 3-1-0 this season, amassing 99 saves and permitting nine goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of Toronto's leading offensive players this season is Nylander, with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 20:11 per game.

Auston Matthews has chipped in with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists).

Mitchell Marner has posted five goals and 15 assists for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 4-1-3. He has conceded 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) and recorded 224 saves with an .878% save percentage (57th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3 19th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 9th 31.9 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 5th 26.79% Power Play % 18.31% 22nd 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.