The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3), coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers took down the Ottawa Senators 5-0 in their last game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-145) Panthers (+120) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been listed as an underdog seven times this season, and won three of those games.

Florida has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 45.5% chance to win.

Florida's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 10 of 21 times.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 65 (15th) Goals 63 (19th) 65 (19th) Goals Allowed 55 (6th) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 13 (19th) 14 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Florida went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Florida has hit the over five times.

The Panthers have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.0 goals.

The Panthers have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (63 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Panthers are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 55 goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +8.

