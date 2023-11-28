Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Nylander, Sam Reinhart and others in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart's 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games for Florida add up to 27 total points on the season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the impact players on offense for Florida with 20 total points (1.0 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 18 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Matthew Tkachuk has netted three goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 27 points in 19 games (12 goals and 15 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 3 at Red Wings Nov. 17 1 2 3 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Auston Matthews has picked up 21 points (1.1 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Nov. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 0 0 0 3

