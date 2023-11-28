In Pinellas County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Admiral Farragut Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
  • Conference: 3A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunedin High School at Osceola Fundamental High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Seminole, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Largo High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Largo, FL
  • Conference: 6A - District 9
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Palm Harbor University HS

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Palm Harbor, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

