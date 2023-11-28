When the Florida Panthers square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lomberg score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • Lomberg has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Lomberg has zero points on the power play.
  • Lomberg averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:37 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

