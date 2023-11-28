Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Saint Johns County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
