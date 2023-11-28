Will Sam Bennett score a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bennett stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Bennett has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Bennett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Bennett's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:31 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-3 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.