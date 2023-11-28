Sam Bennett will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Bennett against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:29 per game on the ice, is -4.

In two of nine games this season, Bennett has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In two of nine games this year Bennett has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Bennett has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 9 3 Points 3 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

