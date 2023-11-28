In the upcoming matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Sam Reinhart to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus two assists.

Reinhart averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

