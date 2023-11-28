The Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 20:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In Reinhart's 21 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in nine of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 10 27 Points 8 15 Goals 4 12 Assists 4

