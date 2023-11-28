Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Santa Rosa County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton School at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
