Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Volusia County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Smyrna Beach High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seabreeze HS at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.