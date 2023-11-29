Wednesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.3)

Duke (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Duke is 2-3-0. The Razorbacks are 5-1-0 and the Blue Devils are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball and are giving up 75.3 per outing to rank 271st in college basketball.

Arkansas pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (170th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks average 98.4 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

Arkansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (184th in college basketball play).

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils put up 84 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Duke accumulates rank 139th in college basketball, 5.3 more than the 29.2 its opponents pull down.

Duke knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.3% from beyond the arc (112th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.3%.

Duke has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.7 per game (18th in college basketball) while forcing 12 (203rd in college basketball).

