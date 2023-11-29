Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Broward County, Florida is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J P Taravella High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
