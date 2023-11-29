The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) after losing three straight home games. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.

In games Duke shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).

When Duke totals more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).

In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Duke performed better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.4.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) too.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule