FGCU vs. Florida International November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (1-3) will play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
FGCU vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
FGCU vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|185th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
