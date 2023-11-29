The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida International Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Florida International is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 271st.

The 72.6 points per game the Panthers average are the same as the Eagles allow.

Florida International has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Panthers were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 away from home.

When playing at home, Florida International sunk 0.9 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule