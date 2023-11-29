The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Florida International Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida International vs. FGCU matchup.

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida International vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline FGCU Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-3.5) 145.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. FGCU Betting Trends

Florida International has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Panthers' seven games have gone over the point total.

FGCU has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Eagles games have hit the over twice this year.

