Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) and the Florida International Panthers (3-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia Southern coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 29.
The Panthers dropped their last matchup 59-57 against William & Mary on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Florida International 66
Other CUSA Predictions
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' best win this season came against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 265) in our computer rankings. The Panthers secured the 65-64 win on the road on November 10.
- Florida International has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 265) on November 10
- 88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 322) on November 24
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Ajae Yoakum: 9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)
- Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 72.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.