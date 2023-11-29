How to Watch the Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.5 points, Georgia Southern is 5-0.
- Florida International's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
- The Panthers score 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).
- Florida International has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).
- The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Panthers allow.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Ajae Yoakum: 9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)
- Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|L 70-66
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 88-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|William & Mary
|L 59-57
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
