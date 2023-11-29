The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Florida State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 209th.
  • The Seminoles score 11.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Bulldogs allow (72).
  • When Florida State puts up more than 72 points, it is 4-0.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State posted 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (68.5).
  • The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).
  • At home, Florida State averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Florida L 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV W 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Colorado W 77-71 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida - FLA Live Arena

