The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Florida Gators (2-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK

16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 71.2 186th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 233rd 31 Rebounds 31.9 171st 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.7 256th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.2 249th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

