How to Watch Florida vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators are shooting 48% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- In games Florida shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Gators are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 313th.
- The 86.3 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (73).
- Florida is 4-1 when scoring more than 73 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida put up 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.
- The Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 away from home.
- Florida drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 86-71
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|L 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|-
|FLA Live Arena
