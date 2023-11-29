The Florida Gators (4-2) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPNU.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Florida vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-4.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-4.5) 156.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Florida has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Gators games have gone over the point total six out of six times this season.

Wake Forest has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Demon Deacons' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 30th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

