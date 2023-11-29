How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
- In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Dolphins are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels rank 330th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Dolphins put up are 14.2 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (65).
- When Jacksonville puts up more than 65 points, it is 4-0.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Jacksonville played better in home games last season, averaging 66 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 66.6.
- At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 74-65
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 91-90
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
