The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Dolphins are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels rank 330th.

The 79.2 points per game the Dolphins put up are 14.2 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (65).

When Jacksonville puts up more than 65 points, it is 4-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Jacksonville played better in home games last season, averaging 66 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 66.6.

At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule