The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) will host the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Jacksonville vs. Campbell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Betting Trends

Jacksonville has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

Dolphins games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

Campbell has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Fighting Camels have gone over the point total twice.

