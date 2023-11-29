The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 345th 63.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 28.3 335th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 179th 13.0 Assists 12.3 237th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.