Wednesday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) matching up at Humphrey Coliseum (on November 29) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-61 win for Mississippi State.

The Hurricanes enter this game after a 68-44 victory over East Tennessee State on Sunday.

Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Miami (FL) 61

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Miami (FL) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 144) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 170) on November 17

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 180) on November 24

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 225) on November 12

81-53 at home over Jacksonville (No. 227) on November 9

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 71 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 48.4 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.6 points per game.

