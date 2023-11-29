Two streaking squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of five in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 71 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Mississippi State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.

The 79.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 31.4 more points than the Hurricanes give up (48.4).

When Mississippi State scores more than 48.4 points, it is 8-0.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.

The Hurricanes shoot 48.9% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Miami (FL) Schedule