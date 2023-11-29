The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. North Florida matchup.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

North Florida vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-26.5) 167.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-25.5) 167.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Iowa Betting Trends

North Florida has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

